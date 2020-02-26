Phil Haupt Acquires 100% Electric Utility Truck with SECAT Funding

Phil Haupt Electric, an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) installation company, says it has acquired a Phoenix Motorcars ZEUS 500 Electric Utility Truck through funds from the Sacramento Emergency Clean Air & Transportation Grant Program (SECAT).

The Roseville based electric company, the largest EV charging station installer in the Sacramento area, is setting an example by not only providing electric charging solutions but by also driving electric. The Ford E450 based electric truck is equipped with Phoenix’s second-generation drive system, with both Level II & Level III fast-charging capability.

This is the first all-electric utility truck to be deployed by a private fleet in the U.S.

“Phoenix is proud to be delivering the first zero-emission utility truck being deployed to a private fleet in the country. We are excited to partner with SMAQMD and Phil Haupt in advancing zero-emission transportation,” says Jose Paul, director of business development at Phoenix Motorcars.

An all-electric zero-emission utility truck like the ZEUS 500 provides significant environmental and economic benefits. The truck will provide Phil Haupt Electric with sizable savings in fuel and maintenance costs. The zero-emission electric truck reduces fuel costs by 80% and maintenance cost by 50% as compared to a gas shuttle. ZEUS has a fast-charging capacity and can reach a full charge in three and a half hours and has a range of up to 110 miles per charge.

SECAT is administered by the Sac Metro Air District with the goal to promote zero- and near-zero-emission on-road heavy-duty vehicles in the Sacramento region.

Photo: The Phil Haupt Electric team and their new Phoenix Motorcars ZEUS 500 Electric Utility Truck