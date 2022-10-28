PGE Receives Approval for V2G Export Rate for Commercial EVs

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has received approval to establish the nation’s first “vehicle-to-grid” (V2G) export compensation mechanism for commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging customers in its California service area. The V2G export rate promotes EV adoption by providing upfront incentives to help commercial customers offset fleet costs and delivers an innovative solution for these vehicles to export power back to support the grid during peak energy demand periods.

The settlement agreement with the Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC), Electrify America LLC and the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was adopted by the CPUC on Oct. 20, 2022. The rate is expected to increase participation from V2G school buses and other EVs in response to near-real-time grid conditions and will be available to charging equipment paired with stationary energy storage systems, which can support the grid and provide backup power to charge vehicles during grid outages.

“The adoption of the nation’s first V2G export rate aligns with our core focus of proactively preparing the grid, increasing access to EV infrastructure, and supporting EV adoption through rates, rebates, tools, and education,” says Aaron August, PG&E’s vice president of utility partnerships and innovation.

“The CPUC’s decision is a strong step forward for Californians and in support of the state’s grid, implementing the nation’s first dynamic export rate for EV charging customers,” states Ed Burgess, VGIC’s policy director. “As ever-greater numbers of EVs hit the roads, this innovative rate option will allow EV owners to further benefit from their investment in clean transportation. Leveraging the capability of EVs as a grid resource will help integrate more clean energy into our power system, reduce energy bills for all utility customers, and support California’s ambitious decarbonization goals. We appreciate PG&E’s constructive approach to supporting this program, and believe it serves as a guidepost for other forward-looking energy providers to follow across the country.”