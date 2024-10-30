Peugeot Will Deliver 2,100 Electric Vans to Royal Mail

Peugeot’s ongoing long-term partnership with the British postal delivery service Royal Mail continues to go from strength to strength with a deal to supply 2,100 electric vans, including over 1,000 British-built E-Partners. The vans, which are now hitting the streets, are the first of Royal Mail’s electric vehicles to bear the cypher (monogram) of King Charles III.

Peugeot has been appointed to supply Royal Mail’s latest installment of electric vans, which the company reported in July would be added to the fleet in time for the holidays.

Among the 2,100 EVs supplied in this latest deal are 1,100 E-Partner vans built at Ellesmere Port, the United Kingdom’s first EV-only volume manufacturing plant. Peugeot, alongside its sister Stellantis brands, is the only brand to manufacture electric vans in volume in the U.K. The brand is also supplying 1,000 fully electric E-Expert vans as part of the deal.

Peugeot has supplied Royal Mail with vehicles since 2009, and electric vans since 2014, when it delivered the first E-Partner to Royal Mail.

Both Royal Mail and Peugeot are committed to electrification, and the latest supply of Peugeot vehicles to Royal Mail forms part of the latter’s plans to achieve net zero by 2040. Royal Mail estimates that these new vehicles will reduce total emissions by around 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year when fully operational.

The new Peugeot vans will be charged on-site at Royal Mail’s delivery offices via the company’s 100% renewable electricity supply. Royal Mail plans to deploy more than half of its new electric vans in time for the Christmas “peak period” to provide service and greener deliveries during the busiest time of the year.

Electrification of vans is an important part of Royal Mail’s strategy to lower carbon emissions from its vehicles. The service has also introduced hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to fuel much of its heavy-goods vehicle fleet. A renewable alternative to diesel that produces up to 90% less direct carbon emissions than diesel, HVO was introduced in June 2023 and has already saved more than 30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

“Peugeot is proud to continue supplying electric vans to Royal Mail, a partnership that has been ongoing since 2009, which is testament to the quality and reliability of our vehicles,” says Eurig Druce, group managing director–Stellantis UK and managing director– Peugeot UK. “Peugeot’s electric vans are built in Britain for an iconic British brand, and we will continue to uphold this historic partnership and support Royal Mail’s electrification ambitions. Peugeot is equally committed to the electric transition, with the widest all-electric vehicle lineup of any mainstream European brand, while our leadership in electric van sales is proof of our technology and innovation in this market.”

The new E-Partner features an updated design, new technologies and an increased all-electric range of up to 213 miles. The E-Partner is powered by an electric motor producing 136 hp and 270 Nm of torque along with a 50-kWh battery. To optimize range, the E-Partner has a regenerative braking system that can be activated at three different levels using steering wheel paddles.

The underfloor installation of the batteries provides a useful load volume of up to 4.4 cubic meters, and the payload can reach 780 kg with a towable weight of 750 kg.

Photo credit