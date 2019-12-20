Petro-Canada: Coast to Coast with EV Fast Chargers

Petro-Canada says it has completed its coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers, with locations from Nova Scotia to British Columbia.

“With more than 100,000 electric vehicles on the road in Canada and an average of 4,000 EVs added each month, we know that this is an important step in meeting the current and future driving needs of Canadians,” says Mark Little, president and CEO of Petro-Canada parent company Suncor.

“We want to be part of the total solution to meet energy demand and reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation system. Canada’s Electric Highway is one of the ways we are able to support the total solution,” he adds.

From Victoria, B.C. to Stewiacke, N.S., EV drivers can now charge up at locations along the Trans-Canada highway. With more than 50 sites located in small towns and big cities from the Rockies to the Maritimes, each site features DC fast chargers with both CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE connectors, which support a broad selection of vehicles. The chargers can provide up to a 200 kW charge – enough to provide an 80% charge to most EVs in less than 30 minutes. The units will also be capable of 350 kW charging with future upgrades.

The completion of Canada’s Electric Highway is supported in part through $4.6 million in funding from the Government of Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.