Peterbilt Delivers Two 520EVs for Bronx Residential Refuse Collection

Peterbilt has delivered two Model 520EVs to Waste Connections of New York Inc., a leading provider of solid waste and recycling services in New York City. The vehicles will be deployed for residential refuse collection in the Bronx, New York, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the communities it serves.

Designed for commercial and residential refuse collection, the Model 520EV handles up to 1,100 trash bins on a single charge. It provides Waste Connections of New York with an all-electric, zero-emissions powertrain featuring efficient, quiet operation for use in the neighborhoods of the Bronx.

“Delivery of these vehicles to Waste Connections of New York marks another successful Peterbilt EV adoption as we continue partnering with our customers in the transition to cleaner solutions for commercial transportation and refuse collection,” says Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing.

Developed for maximum efficiency, the Model 520EV takes advantage of frequent starts and stops typical with refuse applications to transfer energy back to its battery packs through regenerative braking. The operating range allows the Model 520EV to do the same job as its diesel equivalent, and with a three-hour charge time, the EV is ready to go and deliver optimal performance for Waste Connections of New York’s collection routes in the Bronx.

“Waste Connections of New York is committed to improving the environment for the future of the communities we live in and serve,” says Anthony Hosri, district manager for Waste Connections of New York. “We anticipate the Peterbilt Model 520EVs to be an integral part of this mission and our overall sustainability efforts going forward.”

Peterbilt offers a dedicated team to help identify the best EV configuration for customer operations, locate available incentives and help choose from the wide selection of PACCAR chargers and infrastructure solutions.