Peterbilt Delivers Model 579EVS to Truck King

Peterbilt Motors Company and PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) have partnered to deliver two Model 579EV Day Cabs to Truck King, a Texas trucking company, for use in its line-haul operations. Truck King operates 65 trucks in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex hauling components used in manufacturing for local companies.

Truck King’s Model 579EVs will be used for daily delivery routes between PACCAR’s Dynacraft facility in McKinney and Peterbilt’s Denton manufacturing plant. This is an ideal route for electrification success due to its urban environment operation and optimum range requirements. Their drivers will also appreciate the Model 579EV’s smooth and strong acceleration, quiet operation and comfort.

“We are committed to customer success and productivity and are pleased that Truck King chose to partner with Peterbilt as their provider of electric trucks,” says Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager. “Our integrated approach and ability to offer a full suite of services for electric vehicles, industry-leading service and maintenance is unmatched.”

Peterbilt, PacLease and Dynacraft are proud that their collaborative work allowed them to meet the needs of Truck King to excel their business and take a step together for the future adoption of electric vehicle technology.

Peterbilt has a wide lineup of electric vehicles, with three configurations available for regional haul, pickup and delivery and refuse applications.