Peterbilt, Dana Collaborate on Electric Truck Development

Peterbilt Motors Co. and Dana have collaborated on electric powertrain development for the Peterbilt Model 220 EV battery electric vehicles.

Peterbilt will integrate Dana’s Spicer Electrified e-propulsion system into its 220 EV chassis. The truck will also be equipped with two battery packs and an on-board charger.

The 220 EV features a range between 100 and 200 miles. Using the vehicle’s DC fast-charging system, the high-energy-density battery packs can recharge in about an hour, making the 220 EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional-haul operations.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Peterbilt by providing the complete e-powertrain, including the integration and upfit for the Model 220 EV electric vehicle,” says Mark Wallace, president of commercial vehicle drive technologies for Dana. “Combining Peterbilt’s advanced technologies with our own expertise in delivering end-to-end turnkey electric systems will result in highly-efficient solutions that will lead to low total cost of ownership.”

Photo: Peterbilt Model 220