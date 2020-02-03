Peterbilt Chooses Supplier of Electric Powertrains

Peterbilt Motors Co. says they have entered into an agreement with Meritor, a Michigan-based manufacturer of automobile components for military suppliers, trucks and trailers, to be the non-exclusive supplier of electric powertrains for their heavy-duty Models 579EV and 520EV battery electric vehicles.

“The opportunity to supply Peterbilt’s 579EV and 520EV with Meritor electric powertrains allows us to partner with an industry leader and continue bringing advanced technologies to market,” says T.J. Reed, vice president of global electrification for Meritor.

“We have been working with Peterbilt for several years on electric development and are very pleased to now offer customers 579EV and 520EV vehicles with Meritor electric powertrains,” adds Reed.

Low volume production will begin in late 2020 for the Model 579EV, followed by the Model 520EV in 2021.

“Peterbilt is leading the charge when it comes to electrification and this agreement with Meritor is just another example of our commitment to battery electric vehicles. With this announcement, we have locked in suppliers for all of our battery-electric model configurations,” says Jason Skoog, general manager at Peterbilt.

Peterbilt Motors Co., located in Denton, Texas, has a global reputation for superior quality, industry-leading design, innovative engineering and fuel-efficient solutions. In addition to a full lineup of on-highway, vocational and medium-duty products, Peterbilt offers a comprehensive array of aftermarket services and programs. Peterbilt’s 400-plus North American locations offer industry-leading parts availability thanks to automated parts inventory replenishment, touts the company.

Photo: Peterbilt Model 520EV