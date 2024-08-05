Peterbilt 579EV Truck Joins Universal Logistics Fleet

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. has integrated the 2025 Peterbilt 579EV truck into its fleet as a part of our ongoing sustainability initiatives. Universal Intermodal Services Inc., a subsidiary of Universal Logistics Holdings, is poised to use these electric vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint throughout Southern California.

“The launch of the 2025 Peterbilt 579EV reinforces our dedication to promoting sustainable logistics solutions,” says John Wroby, president of Universal Intermodal Services. “This endeavor reflects our collective efforts to integrate eco-friendly technologies into our operational framework.”

“Our intermodal division’s deployment of electric vehicles is a strategic decision in advancing our sustainability goals,” adds Tim Phillips, CEO of Universal Logistics Holdings. “This investment underscores our commitment to integrating greener practices.”

Universal Logistics Holdings will continue to evaluate the implementation of climate positive actions into our operations and value chain.