Petaluma Egg Farm Orders Range Energy’s Electric-Powered Trailer System

Petaluma Egg Farm, a family-owned and operated egg farm that serves grocery stores across Northern California, has placed an order for Range Energy’s electric-powered trailer system (ePTS), which will be deployed in its California-based operations starting in 2025. Range’s ePTS kit can be installed on any dry van or refrigerated trailer and provides propulsion assistance that results in immediate fuel savings.

Before purchasing the hitch-up-and-go trailer system, the farm ran an initial pilot in July 2024, testing a refrigerated (reefer) trailer equipped with ePTS on long-distance routes ranging from 100 to 440 miles, as well as within city distribution operations consisting of more than 15 delivery stops. All routes were serviced at 100% trailer uptime, where the system was charged during typical dwell times, and consistently delivered up to 70% mile-per-gallon improvements across routes.

Range’s ePTS easily installs onto existing trailer equipment and enables the farm to run tractors with smaller engines on delivery routes. This, paired with the fuel and efficiency savings associated with tractor-trailer hybridization, reduces the company’s carbon footprint while delivering the same product volume to grocery stores. The ePTS can power a transport refrigeration unit (TRU) in electric mode all day, further reducing diesel fuel consumption, emissions and noise.

“Climate-smart agriculture and consideration for our community are at the heart of Petaluma Egg Farm, from our egg production all the way to the safe, efficient and reliable transport of our products,” says Jordan Mahrt, owner of Petaluma Egg Farm. “Range is a cutting-edge solution that enables us to stay true to our environmental stewardship while also seeing the cost-saving benefits on our bottom line. Range’s trailers are a future-proof investment for our fleet operations and allow us to continue making a positive impact on the environment, our customers and the Bay Area.”

“Range’s ongoing pilots are a crucial step to proving that our trailers are a pragmatic and immediate solution to commercial trucking electrification,” says Ali Javidan, CEO and founder of Range. “The fact that Petaluma Egg Farm purchased our trailer system following a pilot demonstrates that the financial and environmental value of our ePTS is obvious as soon as fleets get their hands on it.

“We’re excited that Petaluma Egg Farm is an early customer for us, as it’s a great proof point that whether you’re a family-run business in Sonoma County or a mega-fleet operating nationwide, Range’s technology can help you seamlessly transition your fleet without any compromise to the reliability of your operations,” adds Javidan.