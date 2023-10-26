Penske Truck Leasing Now Offering Xos Class 6 Electric Vehicle

Electric truck manufacturer and fleet electrification services provider Xos Inc. says Penske Truck Leasing has added Xos 100% battery-electric trucks to its fleet, deploying the trucks with multiple customers in various industries.

The vehicles that Penske has added are the Xos Stepvan, a 100% battery-electric Class 6 vehicle purpose-built for commercial applications. The Stepvan can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, features a GVWR of up to 23,000 pounds, and comes in available body sizes of 16’ or 18’. Additional specifications include a 178-inch wheelbase, 347 kW maximum horsepower, and max torque of 1,737 ft-lbs.

Depending on charger specifications, the vehicle charge time with DC fast charging ranges from 110 to 120 minutes.

“We’re proud to partner with Penske on their journey to a fully-electric fleet operation,” says Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos. “Penske and Xos share similar core values around our commitment to customers and a dedication to excellence, so our partnership is a natural fit. We look forward to building our relationship for years to come.”