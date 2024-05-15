Penske to Provide Powered by REE EVs to Customers

Penske Truck Leasing will begin to offer Powered by REE electric vehicles to its customers interested in electrifying their fleets for demos and orders, adding further momentum to REE Automotive’s current $50 million order book value.

“We are looking forward to adding REE’s by-wire vehicle to our electric truck lineup and giving our fleet customers the opportunity to demo the vehicle and experience the technology firsthand,” says Paul Rosa, senior vice president of Procurement & Fleet Planning at Penske.

Penske’s customers will have the opportunity to experience the intended benefits of the world’s first U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) certified, software-driven, electric vehicle powered by REEcorner full by-wire technology including:

Superior maneuverability and all-wheel drive functionality

Enhanced safety with fail operational design via redundancies in hardware and software

Driver-centric cabin with excellent ergonomics and low chassis height

REEcorners designed for serviceability for low total cost of ownership (TCO)

Strong residual values

Future-proofed, autonomous-ready and over-the-air (OTA) upgrade capable

Modular design and quick time to market

Optimal energy efficiency

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the synergy between REE’s revolutionary technology and Penske’s commitment to leading in the transportation and logistics industry,” says Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE Automotive. “This is the fruit of a long collaboration and incorporation of Penske’s voice of the customer. We are currently working on additional P7-C configurations to maximize utilization within Penske’s large product offering. By partnering with Wabash for this upfit, we believe that we were able to provide a superior product to Penske, meeting their requirements as well as expanding our roster of upfitters that can seamlessly integrate with REE’s platforms.”

REE collaborated with Wabash to upfit the P7-C with a custom DuraPlate truck body utilizing the low floor, all-wheel steer/all-wheel drive full by wire P7-C characteristics. Wabash’s DuraPlate technology’s lightweight properties enhance the feasibility of electric chassis for fleets while maintaining durability. Vehicles Powered by REE are upfit-ready and designed to offer considerable benefits for body installations, including: