Penske Helping Sonepar Fleet with Electrification Initiative

Sonepar, a company focused on the distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, is deploying nine Ford E-Transit all-electric cargo vans through Penske Truck Leasing to handle regional product deliveries in California, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington state.

Penske will provide Sonepar with the vehicles, lease financing, comprehensive preventive maintenance program, 24/7 roadside assistance, and the capability to charge these electric vehicles at its locations.

The Sonepar operating companies acquiring the new vehicles include North Coast Electric, Independent Electric Supply, OneSource Distributors, Capital Electric Supply and Viking Electric. The five electrical distribution companies are the first in the company’s history to use light-duty electric vehicles in the U.S.

“We recognize that electrification of the transportation sector is integral to the sustainability goals of our organization,” says Ray Brown, vice president of transportation at Sonepar. “We’re excited to pilot a new EV truck program to test the viability of an electric truck as we plan for future fleet investments.”

The E-Transit is designed to serve a wide range of commercial industries, providing a choice of eight configurations, including a cargo van with three roof heights and three lengths, chassis cab and cutaway models. The E-Transit is the first all-electric full-size cargo van from a full-line automaker in North America and the fully electric version of the Ford Transit.