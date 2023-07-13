Pensacola Switches City Fleet to RNG

The City of Pensacola, Fla., has switched its compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles to renewable natural gas (RNG), contributing to the city’s overall renewable energy goals.

According to a government press release, the change was made possible through an agreement signed by Pensacola Energy to purchase RNG for use in CNG-powered city vehicles. The City of Pensacola has 87 CNG vehicles in its fleet, including garbage trucks, recycling trucks and Pensacola Energy crew service vehicles.

For 2023, this project moves the city 7.62% closer to its goal of producing 30% renewable energy by 2030. Next year, this project will represent 15.25% renewable energy usage for the city. Combined with 6.2% received from Florida Power and Light, this advances the city to an estimated 21.45% renewable energy by 2024, bringing it two-thirds of the way toward its 2030 goal.

A local news report says the city has partnered with BP for the switch. There will be no added costs.