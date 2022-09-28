Pegasus Orders 2,000 Electric Cutaway Chassis Cabs from VIA Motors

Pegasus Specialty Vehicles has placed an order with VIA Motors for 2,000 Class 3 VIA electric cutaway chassis cab vehicles.

Pegasus plans to use VIA’s products to build Type A school buses, electric shuttles, and paratransit buses. Pegasus has a dealership network throughout the United States, including Creative Bus Sales, the nation’s largest bus dealership.

A Pegasus bus on a VIA cutaway will feature all-wheel drive and a low floor height and turning radius. The gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the units will range from 12,500 to 14,000 pounds. The electric motors will generate a continuous rated 400 horsepower and will be able to transport a payload of 7,000 to 8,200 pounds within a range of 180 miles.

“With our innovative electric commercial vehicles, we can provide an EV solution to not only the bus, shuttle and transit segments, but also to many of the commercial segments,” says Bob Purcell, CEO of VIA Motors.

Pegasus has an agreement in place with Creative Bus Sales to support the sale and servicing of their vehicles. Creative’s national dealership base consists of 23 dealers throughout the United States and Canada. This relationship allows VIA and Pegasus to leverage Creative’s extensive service network and long-established expertise in the bus market. Pegasus’ total dealer network consists of 56 dealer sales and service centers.

“We’re very excited to take on the Pegasus product line, and the timing couldn’t be better,” says Jason Hohalok, sales manager for Creative Bus Sales California. “Our customers are looking for new and better solutions, and the Pegasus Type A school buses, electric shuttle and paratransit bus bodies on the VIA electric chassis provides us with exactly that.”