Peak Power, Oshawa Project Shows How Utilities Can Use Distributed Clean Energy

Peak Power is partnering with Oshawa Power to develop and execute an energy platform that demonstrates how disparate distributed energy resources (DER) can improve the reliability of a local grid. The project, funded by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), supported by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) Innovation Sandbox, and sited at Ontario Tech University, will use AI-powered cleantech to show how aggregating clean energy assets can reduce energy costs along with carbon emissions.

Working closely with Oshawa Power, Peak Power will draw on their expertise in creating intelligent energy management tools to pool together energy storage, electric vehicles (EV) and solar installations into one single resource. Peak Power’s tool for Oshawa Power will function in a similar manner to the company’s Synergy software, which has been deployed at various energy storage and EV projects across North America.

“Distributed energy is key to our clean energy future, which is why we’re excited to once again team up with Oshawa Power and IESO to show the benefits of aggregated DERs,” says Derek Lim Soo, CEO of Peak Power. “Our project with Oshawa Power will demonstrate how clean energy assets are strongest when grouped together, and how Peak Power can create the tools needed to do just that. The pilot at Ontario Tech will serve as an example of how increasingly popular but distinct DER assets can reliably power a grid.”

The partnership between Peak Power and Oshawa Power is the latest project between the companies funded in part by the IESO’s Grid Innovation Fund, which supports pilot projects that demonstrate the potential of local energy supplies in meeting local and provincial electricity needs. The Peak Power/Oshawa Power project will draw on funding of $1.5 million from the Grid Innovation Fund, along with an additional $2.9 million from additional funding partners. Last November, Peak Power announced that IESO had awarded funding to the company and Oshawa Power to support vehicle-to-grid technology and real-time energy prediction.

“We’re thrilled to once again work with Peak Power on a project that serves to amplify the benefits of small, renewable energy assets,” states Ivano Labricciosa, president and CEO of Oshawa Power. “As a progressive utility at the forefront of the clean energy transition, we’re constantly looking for ways to modernize our grid and prepare our customers for the net zero future. Peak Power’s cleantech expertise and the support of IESO will help us learn more about the best ways that DERs can support the needs of our grid.”

The OEB Innovation Sandbox is providing customized guidance allowing this project to proceed.

“Demand for electricity in Ontario is increasing due to economic growth and a rapid shift to electrification in transportation and other sectors,” comments Lesley Gallinger, president and CEO of the IESO. “With continued investment in local pilot projects through the Grid Innovation Fund, such as in this Peak Power-Oshawa Power project, we are closer to unlocking the potential of communities to provide sustainable and reliable electricity supply to help meet the growing needs of Ontarians.”