Pasadena Adds Tritium Chargers to Marengo Charging Plaza

Tritium, a global company specializing in DC fast-charging technologies, was awarded a contract from the city of Pasadena, Calif., to install 20 Tritium RT50/50 kW DC fast-chargers.

The addition of the 20 fast-chargers, in combination with 24 Tesla superchargers, has made the Marengo Charging Plaza the largest public-access DC fast-charging location in the U.S. The Rooftop Marengo Charging Lot houses 44 charging stations.

“We believe that fast-charging facilities like the Marengo Charging Plaza provide Pasadena residents and commuters with the confidence they need to drive electric,” says Marvin Moon, assistant general manager at PWP (Pasadena Water and Power).

“We appreciate Tritium’s staff for the support they have given PWP both during and after construction to help ensure a great customer experience,” he adds.

Until the end of May, the city’s fast-chargers are free of charge for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who pay to park in the garage. After that time, customers of the garage can pay for the service using a credit card, Greenlots EV Charging Network, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a Tap and Go Credit Card. To complete an 80% charge with the Tritium 50 kW charger, it takes EV owners an average of 30 minutes.

PWP manages and owns the Tritium stations. The community-owned non-profit utility is on track to have a 50% green portfolio by 2030 – with hydro, solar and wind power already a part of its energy mix. Part of PWP’s green strategy is to promote the adoption of electric transportation. Every car that transitions from gasoline to electricity results in a 75% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), even counting those from power plants. As the grid gets cleaner, so does the transportation fuel.

The design of the Tritium RT50/50 kW fast-chargers fits into compact spaces and existing structures typical of Level 2 AC chargers. They operate over a wide range of environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity and corrosive conditions. The fast-charger is liquid-cooled which controls heat and reduces wear on internal components, providing for a longer system life for the charger and a higher return on investment for owners.

Photo: The Marengo Charging Plaza