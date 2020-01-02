Partnership to Assist Ryder Customers with EV Initiatives

Ryder System Inc., In-Charge Energy Inc. and ABB are partnering to provide turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as a service to Ryder customers.

Through the agreement, In-Charge will assist Ryder customers that are seeking to electrify their fleets by providing them with assessments of their on-site infrastructure and the requirements to implement charging infrastructure, along with guidance about entering the EV market. ABB manufactures vehicle charging systems from 20 kW to 600 kW, serving public, transit and scaled fleet enterprises.

The service is designed to enable Ryder customers to expand their EV footprints by giving them access to the infrastructure necessary to run these operations effectively.

“Through this partnership, our customers will have greater access to electric vehicle strategic planning and energy cost savings related to engineering and implementing charging strategies,” says Rich Mohr, Ryder’s chief technology officer for fleet management solutions.

Photo: Terra HP High Power fast chargers from ABB