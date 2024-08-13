Partnership Electrifies Hope Lodge Communities in Service Against Cancer

Ten American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities now have an easy, reliable and trustworthy electric vehicle transportation solution for cancer patients and caregivers, thanks to a partnership by Chevrolet, Qmerit and Schneider Electric.

Over the past 10 months, the partners collaborated with the American Cancer Society to provide 11 Chevy Bolt EVs and onsite charging stations and services to Hope Lodge communities in Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Greenville, North Carolina; Houston; Iowa City, Iowa; Jackson, Mississippi; Lexington, Kentucky; New Orleans; Omaha, Nebraska; and Oklahoma City.

The donated Chevy Bolts and charging systems are giving Hope Lodge cancer patients free transportation to their treatments while creating cleaner, less polluted environments for the lodges and their neighborhoods.

Established in 1970, Hope Lodge communities provide a free home away from home for people facing cancer when treatment is far away. More than just a roof over their heads, it’s a nurturing space that helps cancer patients and their caregivers access the care they need. Each Hope Lodge offers a supportive, homelike environment where guests can share a meal, join in evening activities or unwind in their own private room. Hope Lodge communities provide over 500,000 nights of free lodging per year across 30-plus communities nationwide.

“This collaborative effort stands as a testament to the power of partnership and its impact in driving meaningful change for those facing cancer,” says Susan Brinkley, senior director of Hope Lodge Operations & Expansion at the American Cancer Society. “The addition of electric vehicles and charging stations is a remarkable stride in fostering more sustainable solutions that will have a lasting impact on our communities, guests and volunteers.”

“2024 marks our 14th year partnering with the American Cancer Society,” adds Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer, Chevrolet. “Making reliable transportation available to patients and their families undergoing treatments away from home is a natural and critical benefit that Chevrolet is uniquely positioned to provide. This latest tactic demonstrates our deep commitment to the fight against breast cancer and all cancers.”

“This effort represents three companies on the leading edge of electrification and transportation joining forces to support the American Cancer Society in its vital mission to families and communities,” says Qmerit founder and CEO Tracy K. Price. “The Qmerit team is proud to lean into this effort with our national network of trusted, certified and highly skilled electricians to ensure the best possible outcomes with safety, functionality and ease of use.”

The value of the combined effort represents more than $500,000, including a $60,000 gift from Schneider Electric and Qmerit donating $30,000. Also included are more than 200 hours of charging implementation services from a network of certified electricians.