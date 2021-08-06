Partnership Customizes Tire for Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicle

Fisker Inc. has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tire partner for the soon-to-debut Fisker Ocean vehicle. The all-electric SUV will sit on custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires for vehicles sold in Europe and select models sold in North America. The Potenza Sport tires deliver an optimal driving experience focused on ride comfort and handling stability, and are engineered for low rolling resistance. This conserves the Fisker Ocean’s battery energy by ensuring that less power is required to move the vehicle’s tires.

Bridgestone will also supply custom-designed Alenza Sport all-season tires for Fisker Ocean models sold in North America. The Alenza Sport tires are engineered with a compound that provides enhanced dry braking, wet handling and improved rolling resistance.

The Fisker Ocean will make its global debut at the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, with production starting on November 17, 2022. The Fisker Ocean features extensive use of recycled materials, including a fully vegan interior. It will come with an optional photovoltaic solar roof.

The custom-engineered tire marks one of the first times Bridgestone Potenza Sport has been combined with its sustainable ENLITEN Technology. On average, ENLITEN Technology reduces the rolling resistance of a tire by up to 30% and its weight by up to 20%. This equates to up to 2kg fewer raw material resources required to produce every tire.

The Fisker Ocean’s custom-made Bridgestone tires will also benefit from Bridgestone’s Virtual Tire Development technology, which enables the accurate prediction of a tire’s performance without producing and physically driving it for the first part of the development process. Prototype testing of the Fisker Ocean will start during Q4 2021.

The custom-engineered Bridgestone tires will be available in two tire sizes: 255/50 R20 and 255/45 R22. The 22″ tire will be tuned to create a sportier handling balance, consistent with the elevated performance requirements of the higher power versions of the Fisker Ocean.