Partnership Aims to Deploy 5,000 EV Chargers in NYC

Invisible Urban Charging (IUC), a provider of charging-as-a-service solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Hudson Valley Parking Trust (HVPT) to deploy a network of 5,000 electric vehicle chargers across New York City.

IUC’s charging-as-a-service model, combined with HVPT’s extensive parking footprint, will create a robust EV charging infrastructure that meets the demand from New York City’s growing EV population. The partnership leverages HVPT’s recent acquisition of ICON Parking, the largest parking operator in Manhattan, providing easy access to a network of charging locations.

New York state has witnessed a staggering 660% surge in EV ownership over the past five years, underscoring the rapid shift toward electric mobility. To achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, New York City aims to convert 400,000 traditional vehicles to EVs.

“This partnership is a game-changer for New York City,” says Nigel Broomhall, CEO of IUC, which he co-founded with Jake Bezzant. “Even with the premium placed on space in New York City, building out a robust EV charging infrastructure is critical to meet a growing demand from increasing EV ownership in the city.”

“Our collaboration with IUC on deploying 5,000 EV chargers is a massive step toward providing the service that New Yorkers want and sets ICON Parking apart from all others,” adds Jerry Skillett, chairman and CEO of HVPT. “This deployment further enhances the proven relationship we have with Jake and the team at IUC, the global leaders in the EV space.”

The deployment of 5,000 EV chargers aligns with New York City’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and supports the state’s growth in EV adoption. IUC’s proven track record in delivering high-density charging solutions, coupled with HVPT’s parking assets, positions this partnership as a catalyst for EV adoption in the city.

IUC’s partnership with global real estate firms JLL and CBRE further strengthens its position as a provider of EV charging infrastructure. With a shared vision of a sustainable future, these strategic alliances enable IUC to accelerate its nationwide expansion and achieve its goal of deploying one million EV chargers within the next five years.