Park & Zoom Adds Three ZEUS Electric Shuttle Buses to Fleet

Park & Zoom, a parking service company with a 2,000-vehicle-capacity structure at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, has acquired another three Phoenix Motorcars all-electric zero-emission shuttle buses, making a total of six Zero Emission Utility Shuttles (ZEUS 400) now servicing the airport.

Park & Zoom received the first three ZEUS 400 shuttles in early 2019. The new ZEUS 400 shuttles will be added to its current fleet of diesel and all-electric shuttles. The ZEUS 400 electric shuttles were built on a Starcraft body and delivered in partnership with Creative Bus Sales.

Each ZEUS 400 shuttle has a range of up to 110 miles per charge.

“Our occupancy has increased over the past few years, and that trend required us to add additional shuttles to our fleet. As the Austin population has grown, so has the airport and passenger traffic,” says Bill Kelley, general manager of Park & Zoom.

“We appreciate the reliability of Phoenix Motorcars and are excited to add three more Phoenix Zeus 400 Shuttles to better serve our customers,” he adds.

Photo: The ZEUS 400 shuttle bus