Papé Group, Emerald Develop Reefer Upfit for Mullen Electric Box Truck

Emerald Transportation Solutions, a commercial refrigeration (reefer) vehicle upfitter, is working with the Papé Group to develop an advanced reefer upfit for Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Mullen THREE, a Class 3 all-electric truck. The refrigerated Class 3 electric box truck opens new categories for home delivery, frozen food, grocery and beverage transportation.

With more than 55 years of experience and a successful track record of working with many frozen food, beverage and home delivery companies. Emerald can outfit service trucks and vans to ensure efficient and safe operation and sells and installs a variety of refrigeration equipment to customize commercial vehicles. Additionally, Emerald specializes in collaborating with clients to design and fabricate custom and unique upfits or vehicle conversions tailored to specific needs and budgets.

The Mullen THREE Class 3 electric truck comes with a chassis that provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,300 lbs of payload, making it an ideal platform for the reefer upfit.

“Transportation of perishable goods is a great segment for our commercial EVs and working with Emerald and Papé to bring this innovative reefer upfit of the Mullen THREE to market,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries.”