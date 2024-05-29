PairFleet Microgrid Charger Can Accommodate More EVs, Bring Down Costs

Paired Power, a provider of electric vehicle charging technology, is offering PairFleet, a customizable microgrid charger designed to accommodate electric fleets of various sizes that greatly speeds up the process of installing new EV chargers.

“We found that many of our customers required larger-scale charging capacity, so we scaled up our PairTree microgrid into a system that can charge larger numbers of vehicles,” says Tom McCalmont, Paired Power CEO. “Many customers are experiencing long delays for adding grid infrastructure from their utility for EV charging, and microgrids are a rapidly deployable solution to the problem.”

Designed and developed in Campbell, California, Paired Power’s expanded suite of microgrid products can address the problem of grid inadequacy and increase the number of EV charging ports available by combining energy from a site’s grid with clean solar power and battery storage. PairFleet’s design decreases daily charging costs and provides supplemental backup solar power — all without having to expand current electrical service.

Each PairFleet installation is designed to meet the specific requirements of the site, based on available grid capacity and a client’s energy and power needs for EV charging.

With PairFleet’s app, users can get remote diagnostics and manage electric usage in real time. Most importantly, clients can freely and rapidly move into an electrified future with optimized charging capacity without cumbersome grid charging installation.

Paired Power has already proven its solar and microgrid concept by successfully deploying PairTrees at multiple businesses and wineries, such as Carr Vineyards and Winery where the system charges a Monarch tractor for clean, solar-powered farming.

“Thanks to Paired Power, we did something that no one else has ever done: we performed the first-ever, off-grid solar-powered harvest in which we harvested eight tons of grapes with zero emissions,” says Ryan Carr owner of Carr Vineyards and Winery in Santa Barbara, Calif. “Charging our tractor with Paired Power’s solar EV charging system allows us to reduce our carbon footprint while simultaneously making a big difference to our bottom line.”