Paired Power Partners with California City to Provide EV Charging

Solar microgrid manufacturer Paired Power has formed a partnership with the city of Campbell, California, to deliver sustainable, smart energy for Campbell’s first electric vehicle in its Public Works Service Center.

Paired Power will deliver solar electricity through its pop-up solar canopy PairTree, combined with Level 2 EV chargers and management software from EV Connect. The installation will charge the city’s first EV truck — a Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

“It’s gratifying to be an EV charging provider to the city in which Paired Power was founded and has grown its made-in-America business,” says Tom McCalmont, Paired Power CEO. “We’re proud to offer Campbell a clean, resilient energy option and happy to partner with EV Connect to provide onsite EV charging to power the city’s electric vehicles.”

The infrastructure was purchased using the resiliency grant from Silicon Valley Clean Energy. This presents a significant opportunity for the city and its Public Works Department to integrate EVs into its Service Center fleet.

“We’re excited to add PairTree solar EV charging that’s truly green here at the Service Yard,” says Peri Newby, environmental program specialist at Campbell Public Works Department. “This installation by Paired Power and EV Connect reflects the city of Campbell’s commitment to a sustainable future and clean energy.”

Paired Power and EV Connect’s clean energy installation enables Campbell to establish its first sustainable, resilient EV charging infrastructure. By combining solar power with available grid power and battery storage to deliver day or night charging for EVs, PairTree provides a fully resilient source of electricity and emergency backup power during grid outages — helping to reduce the city’s dependence on the grid.

“We’re excited to work with Paired Power to supply the \city of Campbell with a 100% renewable EV charging solution powered by the sun, further enhancing the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation,” adds Scott Kaptur, director of Government and Fleet Solutions at EV Connect. “Paired Power’s pioneering technology and our advanced software provide the city of Campbell with the tools necessary to develop top-tier services that drive innovation and accelerate EV charging accessibility for the city’s fleet.”