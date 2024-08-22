Paired Power Partners with California American Water to Deliver EV Charging

U.S. solar microgrid manufacturer Paired Power has established a partnership with California American Water to deliver resilient electric vehicle charging without relying solely on the grid.

The installation of Paired Power’s solar EV charger PairTree reflects California American Water’s disaster-preparedness and commitment to help meet California’s emission reduction goals and improve local air quality, health and safety.

“We’re honored that California American Water chose Paired Power to help power its electric vehicles,” says Tom McCalmont, Paired Power CEO. “We made PairTree with the future in mind, and it’s exciting to see our charging solution being embraced by such a respected and forward-thinking institution that serves three-quarters of a million Californians.”

California American Water recognizes that access to clean water is essential for businesses to thrive and for communities to flourish. Investing in EV infrastructure is about safeguarding both public health and the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s emission rates calculator, California American Water will be able to prevent 4,472 pounds — roughly the weight of a Tesla Model Y — of CO2 from being emitted in the air annually by using PairTree to charge one vehicle.

“We are excited to work with Paired Power to complete this important project that will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce costs to customers,” says Kevin Tilden, president of California American Water. “Utilizing Paired Power’s clean electric power and storage reflects California American Water’s disaster-preparedness and commitment to help meet California’s emission reduction goals and improve local air quality, health and safety.”

A U.S.-made solar canopy. PairTree combines solar power with available grid power and battery storage to deliver day or night charging for EVs. As a fully resilient source of electricity, PairTree can also provide emergency backup power during grid outages and help reduce users’ dependence on the grid.

PairTree can be used for both standalone solar power and for microgrid renewable power with optional grid connection. Built with durability in mind, PairTree installation takes less than a day and fits into a standard 9 x 18-foot parking space. It has no moving parts and doesn’t require ongoing maintenance. PairTree offers both one or two Level 2 EV charging ports with the industry standard J1772 EV interface, and is wind-rated up to 130 mph, which is ideal for regions with unpredictable weather patterns.