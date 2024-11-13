Paired Power Installs Two Solar EV Chargers at Port

Paired Power, a provider of microgrid solar-powered electric vehicle charging, has completed the installation of two PairTree solar EV chargers at the Port of Hueneme in California.

“This partnership with the Port of Hueneme exemplifies how solar EV charging technology reduces emissions while providing power for electric vehicles in the maritime sector,” says Tom McCalmont, CEO of Paired Power. “By installing our PairTree chargers, the port is taking an important step toward achieving energy independence and sustainability, and we are proud to support them in this effort.”

Paired Power’s PairTree chargers will provide clean, off-grid electricity to the port’s fleet of light-duty electric work trucks, vans and cars, aligning with the port’s mission to achieve zero emissions.

PairTrees are built in Campbell, Calif., and designed for fast deployment, featuring excavation-free setup within just one day. Equipped with bifacial solar panels that capture sunlight from both direct and reflected sources, the low-maintenance system powers chargers that maximize energy output for reliable charging in all weather conditions.

Recognized for its environmental leadership, the Port of Hueneme continues to prioritize clean and green technology as part of its broader sustainability initiatives. The Port of Hueneme is Green Marine-certified and has consistently demonstrated a balance between operational efficiency and ecological responsibility.

“We are excited to work with Paired Power to advance our sustainability goals,” says Kristin Decas, CEO and port director at the Port of Hueneme. “The installation of these solar EV chargers strengthens our capacity to transition to clean energy, reflecting our commitment to reducing emissions and supporting a more sustainable future for our operations.”

Capable of providing Level 2 EV charging both day and night thanks to integrated battery storage, PairTree chargers ensure a continuous energy supply without requiring upgrades to the existing utility grid. Their robust design, with wind resistance ratings up to 130 mph, makes them ideal for coastal environments including the Port of Hueneme, where durability is essential.