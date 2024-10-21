Paired Power Installs Two PairTree Solar EV Chargers at Santa Clara University

Paired Power and Santa Clara University (SCU) have partnered to provide direct clean energy for the first time to the California university’s fleet of maintenance and other electric vehicles.

A solar and microgrid EV charger manufacturer, Paired Power installed two PairTree solar EV chargers at SCU’s facilities yard. Unlike typical EV chargers that are powered by the electric utility grid, these derive their power entirely from clean solar energy. The installations mark a step toward SCU’s goals to reduce carbon pollution beyond traditional measures such as behavior change campaigns in residence halls and lighting upgrades in campus buildings.

“This installation is an important facet of our climate action work,” says Sean Collins, SCU’s assistant vice president for University Operations. “By integrating Paired Power’s solar EV chargers into our operations, we’re not only generating renewable energy to charge our fleet, but we are also modeling for our students how an organization can take responsibility for reducing carbon pollution.”

Paired Power’s PairTree and PairFleet products for larger numbers of EV charging ports are already used by cities, public utilities, companies and federal government customers. SCU is one of the first area universities to install them to power a fleet.

Installation of the PairTree solar EV chargers aligns with SCU’s energy goals to drive down energy use through conservation and efficiency, install a more self-sufficient energy system, decarbonize purchased energy, and improve sustainable transportation options.

The PairTree chargers are a fully integrated solar canopy system that combine solar energy with available grid power and battery storage to charge EVs. With wind ratings of up to 130 mph and their low-maintenance design, PairTrees are built for durability in extreme or unpredictable weather conditions. The system can provide reliable EV charging and energy storage day or night.

“We’re excited to partner with Santa Clara University in their journey toward becoming a model of energy independence,” says Paired Power CEO Tom McCalmont, who formerly served on SCU’s Engineering Advisory Board. “Our PairTree chargers offer a resilient solution that harnesses the power of the sun while reducing the university’s reliance on the fossil fuel-powered grid, while providing a perfect model of how forward-thinking institutions can take advantage of solar technology to achieve their sustainability goals that matter to both students and stakeholders.”

The chargers feature one-day installation, excavation-free setup, and a bifacial panel design that captures both direct and reflected light from the sun and the pavement to maximize energy yield.