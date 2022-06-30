Pacific Gas and Electric Launches EV Charging Pilot Program at Schools

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has broken ground on the first of up to 130 new electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at 22 schools in its service area. The first installation is at Eastside College Preparatory School in East Palo Alto, Calif. Overall, PG&E’s EV Charge Schools pilot program aims to help fill charging gaps at these locations and support California’s clean transportation and decarbonization goals.

Through the EV Charge Schools pilot, PG&E will install level 2 charging stations at school facilities and educational institutions for staff, parents and students to charge their EVs, with access varying by location. PG&E will help fund the costs of purchasing and installing the EV charging equipment and networking fees at these schools as well as ongoing maintenance and operations. With up to 40% of the new chargers located in disadvantaged communities, the pilot will help to bring EV charging options to customers who might not have had them before.

PG&E also will develop EV and sustainability curriculum for all schools in its service area along with teacher training options. The kindergarten through grade 12 curriculum will allow teachers to connect classroom learning to real-world infrastructure and help expand awareness of clean energy transportation.

“By increasing charging access at schools, we strive to make electric vehicles a viable option for more Californians,” says Aaron August, PG&E’s vice president of business development and customer engagement. “Expanding the use of clean transportation and reducing vehicle emissions is good for our state, our customers and the environment.”