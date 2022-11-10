Our Next Energy Battery Packs to Power Bollinger Commercial EV Trucks

Our Next Energy will be supplying modular, linkable Aries battery packs to power all-electric commercial platforms and chassis cabs for Bollinger Motors, which recently became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive Inc.

“ONE battery packs are ideal for our commercial trucks, giving our customers the range they need,” says Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “The fact they’ll be built in the U.S. and in Michigan is a huge advantage for us going forward.”

Bollinger’s all-electric Class 4 through Class 6 chassis cabs are designed to meet commercial customers’ needs in a segment that often requires large payloads, sufficient range, durability, and longevity.

“We are pleased to provide Bollinger commercial vehicles with industry-leading range, using our Aries LFP battery platform,” states Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE. “The Aries LFP chemistry contains no nickel and cobalt, offering superior durability and daily charging up to 100 percent without compromise.”

“Halting development of our batteries in-house and teaming up with O.N.E. is a win-win in both technological advancement and production logistics,” says Bryan Chambers, COO of Bollinger Motors. “We’ve not only advanced the quality of our product, but moved our fleet delivery dates closer.”

Bollinger Motors will first launch its Class 4 chassis cab, which is designed to hold one or two battery packs, depending on the customer’s desired range needs. Class 5 platforms for walk-in van upfits will follow. The packs are expected to be available for Bollinger’s anticipated start of production in late 2023.