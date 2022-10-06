Orion Enters EV Charging Market with Voltrek Acquisition

Orion Energy Systems Inc., a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and electrical installation and maintenance services, has expanded into the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market through the acquisition of Voltrek LLC. Voltrek had 2021 revenue of $4.8 million primarily from projects in New England.

Voltrek provides turnkey EV charging solutions and ongoing support to all commercial verticals, working as a resale partner to leading electric vehicle supply equipment and electric vehicle service providers, offering turnkey solutions from planning and installation to maintenance and management services. Voltrek will operate with its existing employees as an independent brand within Orion. Voltrek currently has over 3,500 charging ports under management.

“Voltrek’s turnkey EV charging solutions are an ideal fit for Orion’s national accounts and our partner network as they directly address a growing need expressed by our customers and fit well with our core areas of expertise,” Mike Jenkins, Orion’s COO. “Charging stations are an increasingly important part of a high-quality retail experience, as well as an important amenity for employees and visitors. We see substantial cross-selling potential between our LED lighting and electrical maintenance solutions and EV charging and believe Voltrek places Orion in the forefront of this opportunity.”

“As a top-ranked ChargePoint EV charging station VAR and service provider, Voltrek is uniquely positioned to leverage our expertise in facilitating the conversion to electric mobility,” states Kathleen Connors, who will continue to lead Voltrek as its president. “We expect the added support of Orion’s customer reach, large partner network, financial resources, and its growing maintenance service group will support our continued growth.”