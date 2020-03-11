Oregon’s Governor Takes Action on EV Transition

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has signed a new executive order on climate, setting science-based greenhouse gas emissions goals and directing state agencies to put new measures into effect to lower the state’s greenhouse gas emissions to meet Oregon’s climate goals.

“I’ve heard it loud and clear from our young people in Oregon: climate action is crucial and urgent. If we adults don’t take action right away, it is the next generation that will pay the price,” says Brown. “This executive order is extensive and thorough, taking the boldest actions available to lower greenhouse gas emissions under current state laws. As a state, we will pursue every option available under existing law to combat the effects of climate change and put Oregon on a path we can be proud to leave behind for our children.”

The executive order updates the existing state carbon emissions goals to reflect the current science, setting a standard of 45% reduction from 1990 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction from 1990 levels by 2050.

The order also outlines a variety of means to reach the new goals, including:

Sector-specific caps on climate pollution.

Doubles the Clean Fuels Program.

Strategic plan to accelerate the usability of electric vehicles (EV).

Emissions-conscious transportation spending.

“I look forward to working with Oregonians across the state on implementing this order, in such a way that does not exacerbate existing economic disparities in our rural communities, our tribes, our low-income families and our communities of color,” adds Brown.

To read Brown’s full executive order concerning Oregon’s adoption of EVs and commitment to lower greenhouse gas emissions, click here.

Photo: Oregon Governor Kate Brown