Orange EV Electric Terminal Trucks Now Available Via Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing says it is adding Orange EV electric terminal trucks to its offerings for customers across the U.S.

The vehicles are designed for trailer-handling operations in truck yards, warehousing and distribution centers, container terminals, and related operations where short-distance moves are required.

The units will be leased and maintained by Penske. Charging will take place in the customer’s yard, plugging in when the vehicles are not in operation.

“As we continue furthering our relationship with Orange EV and after spending significant time understanding this equipment’s capabilities, we are very pleased to make it a new product offering for our sales force in the U.S.,” says Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning for Penske Truck Leasing. “We currently have several customers placing orders for these units and taking delivery of their equipment.”

Orange EV trucks feature zero tailpipe emissions and can operate up to 24 hours on a single charge. The trucks also feature regenerative braking, digital cab architecture and remote diagnostic capabilities.

“Orange EV recognizes Penske’s leadership and is proud to help further their sustainability initiatives,” comments Wayne Mathisen, Orange EV CEO. “Together we’re helping Penske customers unlock the many benefits of electric by introducing more reliable, cost-effective, zero-emission trucks into their operations.”

Orange EV’s terminal trucks are in use among 120 fleets across 26 states, Canada, and the Caribbean.