Orange EV Debuts HUSK-e Series Terminal Truck

Orange EV, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric yard trucks, is launching the all-new HUSK-e Series terminal truck.

Beginning production at Orange EV’s 400,000 sq. ft. global headquarters in Kansas City, the HUSK-e is purpose-built to handle the most demanding needs of port operations, rail and intermodal sites, and other heavy-duty applications.

“The HUSK-e complements the current e-TRIEVER offering from Orange EV by providing customers with ‘THE Big Dog,’” says Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV president and CTO. “HUSK-e has been designed specifically for port and rail power, torque, and load requirements while continuing to provide the unmatched reliability, drivability and service that Orange EV has become known for after eight years of producing and delivering pure electric yard dogs.”

The HUSK-e Series provides the power and endurance fleets need while also increasing driver safety and comfort with reduced noise and vibration, no diesel exhaust, no transmission, better visibility, a 50% reduction in stopping distance, and a superior in-cab experience.

The HUSK-e has a GCWR up to 180,000 lbs., pulling the heaviest loads, including a bomb cart chassis loaded with full-weight twin 20-ft. containers, up to 32mph. The 243 kWh battery pack delivers the energy needed for long shifts and can fully recharge in approximately two hours by utilizing 105+ kW CCS1 charging. Orange EV utilizes lithium-ion iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to maximize longevity and safety vs. NMC batteries, the company says.

The HUSK-e Series is ready for orders now, with initial deliveries expected as early as Q4 2023.