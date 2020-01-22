OpenADR Growing in Prominence for EVSE

The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the OpenADR communications standard, says significant progress has been made in global market adoption of the OpenADR standard for use in managing distributed energy resources (DERs) and electric vehicle support equipment (EVSE) in electric grids.

Alliance membership over the last year has grown to over 150 members, with more than a third of the new members in the EVSE industry.

The OpenADR Alliance explains that as utilities across the globe struggle with securing a diverse and growing collection of communication standards used for coordinating and managing customer DERs such as solar PV, battery storage, electric vehicles and other demand-side management (DSM) resources, they have seen a growing interest and adoption of OpenADR implementations.

“Optimizing and simplifying demand-side management programs continues to be the overarching goal of the OpenADR Alliance,” says Rolf Bienert, managing and technical director of OpenADR Alliance. “Connectivity and interoperability of customer-owned resources are critical requirements for smart grid modernization and with the rapid growth of EV applications we will continue to see growing interest and adoption of the OpenADR standard.”

At the end of 2018, the OpenADR 2.0 standard was established as an IEC standard, which is the highest level of international support and validates the global importance of the OpenADR specification. The alliance membership has more than 187 certified products being implemented worldwide and is the common DER/DR communication standard in over a dozen countries, notes the company.

Photo: The OpenADR Alliance logo