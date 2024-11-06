OPAL Fuels Starts Constructing California RNG Production Facility

OPAL Fuels Inc. has begun construction on a new landfill-gas-to-RNG facility at the Kirby Canyon Landfill, located in Santa Clara County, California. The new facility will have an initial annual design capacity of approximately 0.66 metric million Btus (MMBtus) and is 100% owned by OPAL Fuels.

Using proven technology, the project will capture biogas produced naturally from the decomposition of organc material from the Kirby Canyon Landfill and convert it into renewable natural gas (RNG), a low-carbon, low-cost transportation fuel. Approximately 5.1 million gas gallons equivalent (GGE) of RNG can be produced annually based on the design capacity of the plant. OPAL Fuels will distribute the RNG via its fueling station network to heavy-duty trucks that run on natural gas instead of diesel to help lower emissions from — and reduce fuel costs for — these fleets.

The Kirby RNG facility strengthens OPAL’s mission of providing “Cleaner, Cheaper, Now” sustainable energy solutions that generate environmental, social and economic benefits for partners, fleet customers and the local communities they serve.

“Beginning construction of our 17th RNG project — our first in California — continues the OPAL execution story of moving projects from development, through construction and into operations,” says Jonathan Maurer, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels.