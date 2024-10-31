OPAL Fuels Starts Commercial Operations of Florida RNG Facility

OPAL Fuels Inc. has begun commercial operations at its renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Polk County municipal landfill in Jones Corner, Florida, marking the company’s 11th operational RNG project and second facility in the state. Owned and operated by Polk County’s municipal government, the landfill is now providing biogas to OPAL’s RNG project, which is producing and injecting pipeline-quality RNG.

With a nameplate design capacity of approximately 1.1 million MMBtu (8.5 million gasoline gallon equivalents) of RNG per year, the product RNG will be primarily used to replace diesel transportation fuel to lower fleet operating costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This reduction is equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from over 900 heavy-duty trucks.

The commercial operations of OPAL’s Polk County RNG facility represents a step forward for OPAL Fuels’ mission of providing “Cleaner, Cheaper, Now” fuel solutions. This initiative is crucial in promoting sustainable energy solutions that benefit both the environment and the economy.

“Polk County’s partnership with OPAL Fuels demonstrates our commitment to Polk County’s residents,” says Polk County Board Chairman Bill Braswell. “Polk County is leveraging the by-product of waste breakdown and, at the same time, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With the plant OPAL Fuels has constructed, landfill biogas will be turned into renewable natural gas, which can be used for fuel to power waste trucks and provide energy for homes and businesses. This is a win-win for taxpayers and the environment.”

“Polk County represents our 11th operational RNG project and our third to commence commercial operations this year,” adds Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels. “Including Polk County and our recent announcement with GFL at the Sapphire project, we have approximately 8.8 million MMBtu of annual nameplate design capacity in operation, up 5.0 million MMBtu since becoming a public company in 2022.”