Oodles Energy Opens Its First Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Site in Houston

Oodles Energy, an electric vehicle fast-charging network operator, opened its first EV fast-charging location in Houston, Texas. Located at Four Points by Sheraton Houston Intercontinental Airport on 1450 North Sam Houston Pkwy East, the new Oodles Energy site consists of two 240-kW DC fast-charging stations with four ports capable of simultaneous charging. The stations have both NACS and CCS connectors with the ability to charge almost any EV.

The company has partnered with 10 hotel groups and 34 hotel and multi-family properties in California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon and Kansas to install EV fast-charging stations as an amenity. Each location will be owned, operated and maintained by Oodles Energy with DCFCs ranging from 240 to 350 kW. Each location ultimately will have both NACS and CCS connectors available allowing EV drivers to gain 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

“We are honored to bring the Oodles Energy DCFC network to the city of Houston, to help advance EV adoption in Texas and across the nation,” says Keith Berger, CEO of Oodles Energy. “This installation affirms our commitment to removing obstacles to EV ownership by integrating affordability, dependability and ease. We’re simplifying the process for hotels to incorporate a valuable amenity for guests and travelers, thereby addressing range anxiety and fostering the acceleration of EV adoption.”

“Auerbach Funds is thrilled to work with Oodles Energy on installing EV charging stations at our hotel,” says Peter Auerbach, managing partner of Auerbach Funds. “Oodles has provided our investors with a win-win situation. Oodles adds a highly desirable amenity to our asset whilst also adding revenue generation. As more guests switch to electric vehicles, this project represents our commitment to those guests while also supporting the growth of electric vehicle adoption and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Oodles Energy has over 50 EV charging locations slated to open in 2024 through collaborations with hotel groups that see the EV drivers as a high-growth demographic.