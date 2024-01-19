One Energy Enterprises Launches ‘Just Roll’ Electric Semi-Truck Trial Program

One Energy Enterprises Inc., an industrial power company, is launching a new electric semi-truck trial program known as “Just Roll” and has added the Daimler eCascadia Class 8 battery electric vehicle to the test fleet.

“We are seeing strong interest in electric trucks from local fleet operators, but they haven’t had a way to test the vehicles — until now,” says Jereme Kent, CEO of One Energy. “With our Just Roll vehicle demo program, we are breaking down the barriers to widespread adoption of electric truck technology and putting top-tier semi models in the hands of fleet operators. Daimler’s eCascadia is an exciting addition to the Just Roll program, and we welcome fleet operators to come try it out.”

The eCascadia included in the testing fleet is a tandem-drive day cab model with a 438 kWh battery. It is currently being charged by an ABB Terra 184 DC Fast Charger.

With the Just Roll program, qualified fleet operators can test the trucks on their normal routes at no cost for 30 to 60 days. One Energy provides the use of its charging infrastructure, including the cost of power, and supplies the trucks so interested fleet operators can Just Roll.

One Energy announced the energization of its 30 MW electric semi-truck fleet charging site in October 2023. Located at the Findlay (Ohio) Megawatt Hub, it is the largest constructed electric truck charging site in the U.S. in terms of available charging capacity. The site power system can accommodate up to 30 MW of charging demand in its current configuration.

The goal of the Just Roll program is to accelerate the adoption rate of electric semis in the U.S. Heartland, where the economics of electric semi-trucks, absent of incentives, are more attractive than in other U.S. areas.

Interested fleet operators can learn more at www.JustRollBEV.com.