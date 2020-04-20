On-Road RNG Use Continues to Rise

Natural Gas Vehicles for America (NGVAmerica) and the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition) say 39% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles in 2019 was renewable natural gas (RNG).

Captured above ground from organic material in agricultural, wastewater, landfill or food waste, RNG produces carbon-neutral and even carbon-negative results when fueling on-road vehicles like short- and long-haul trucks, transit buses, and refuse and recycling collection vehicles. RNG fuel has the lowest EER-adjusted carbon intensity of any on-road motor fuel, as low as -400.1

Over the last five years, RNG use as a transportation fuel has increased 291%. NGVAmerica and the RNG Coalition report that in 2019 a total of 717 million gallons of natural gas were used as motor fuel. Of that, 277 million gallons were renewable.

“RNG-fueled vehicles are the most immediate and cost-effective heavy-duty option when seeking to combat climate change and clear our air,” says Dan Gage, president of NGVAmerica.

“Respiratory health depends on clean air, and natural gas-fueled vehicles provide a proven, affordable and easily scalable zero-emission equivalent solution for commercial deployment today,” he adds.

More information on NGVAmerica and the RNG Coalition’s report can be found here.