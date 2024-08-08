Omni Port Eliminates Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Confusion

ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, has introduced ChargePoint Omni Port, an EV connector solution that ensures any EV can charge in any parking space, regardless of its connector type, and without an additional cable.

Omni Port eliminates the hassle of carrying an adapter for drivers, negates dedicating parking spaces exclusively to a select connector type and is available at no incremental cost as a standard feature of ChargePoint’s applicable chargers.

“Across hardware and software, ChargePoint is bringing to market innovative solutions that ensure all drivers who need to charge are able to do so,” says Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “With Omni port, ChargePoint solved the challenges associated with a multiple connector environment, ensuring Tesla and non-Tesla drivers can continue to expect a world-class driver experience. We are giving drivers and site hosts assurance that ChargePoint will continue to meet all their charging needs now and in the future.”

Omni Port is a publicly available solution that ensures public charging ports are future-ready and designed to support vehicles already on the road as well as EVs coming to market. It will be incorporated into select ChargePoint AC and DC charging stations at no additional cost.

Drivers simply need to enter their vehicle’s make and model into the ChargePoint app, tap to charge, and allow the charging station to automatically release the correct connector type. For those who do not use the ChargePoint app, a driver simply selects the correct connector on the charger screen. Omni Port eliminates the hassle of carrying adapters and is designed with all makes of vehicles in mind.

ChargePoint AC and DC charging architecture features cable management that reaches a charge port regardless of its location on the vehicle. There is no need to download any dedicated app if you prefer credit card payment, and Omni Port enables full support for vehicles with 800-volt architecture — ensuring maximum charging speeds for sustained periods of time.

Besides availability on new chargers, Omni Port will begin shipping by the end of 2024 and can be retrofitted onto ChargePoint CP6000 and Express Plus Power Link 2000 models at a nominal cost. ChargePoint’s modular hardware design allows station owners to upgrade instead of replacing their chargers, swapping minimal components as quickly as possible.