Ohio City Purchases Class 3 Electric Truck from Mullen Automotive

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. has received a municipal purchase order for its Class 3 electric truck from the city of Dublin, Ohio.

“The all-electric Mullen THREE is a perfect application for our use,” says John Hyatt, fleet operations manager, city of Dublin. “For more than a decade, the city of Dublin has been at the forefront of transitioning to electric vehicles, and we believe that the Mullen THREE aligns with the city of Dublin’s vision to be the most sustainable fleet nationally.”

Dublin consistently ranks as having a top fleet among the 100 Best Green Fleets ranked by the National Fleet Management Association Awards. This includes being ranked third in 2022, being awarded eighth place in Government Fleet’s Top 50 Leading Fleets and ranking among the top fleets according to Government Fleet magazine for 12 consecutive years.

“We are thrilled to partner with the city of Dublin as they continue to lead the way for cities in adopting sustainable solutions,” adds David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Mullen is currently negotiating with multiple government agencies to provide its all-electric Class One and Three vehicles and will be announcing additional orders over the current fiscal quarter.”

The all-electric Mullen THREE is a Class 3 low cab forward EV truck featuring a robust payload, a 125-mile range and is purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. The Mullen THREE chassis has a clean, top-of-rail design to support a variety of upfits for vocational needs including last-mile delivery, construction, landscaping and catering.

The Mullen THREE recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the state of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP). Mullen’s Class 1 and Class 3 commercial vehicles are both in receipt of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) certifications and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.