OC Transpo Acquires 51 Electric Buses from Nova

OC Transpo, which provides transit services across Ottawa, Ontario, and into Gatineau, Québec, is pursuing its electrification plan by acquiring 51 all-electric LFSe+ buses from Nova Bus.

This order is part of OC Transpo’s Zero Emission Bus Program, which aims to fully transition its bus fleet to zero-emission by 2036.

These 51 electric buses will be provided by Nova, a member of the Volvo Group and a leader in electric bus manufacturing in Canada. Durable, safe and sustainable, the LFSe+ has been built on the reliable LFS platform, offering the fully electric version of a bus that several transit agencies in Canada have been familiar with for many years. The LFSe+ reduces tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions, lowers operating costs and has been successfully running year-round in several cities across Canada.

“Nova Bus is incredibly proud to be working with OC Transpo to support its transition to a zero-emission bus fleet,” says Paul Le Houillier, president of Nova. “We fully understand the importance of this milestone and commend OC Transpo for its ambitious plan. We are as committed as all our partners in the transit community to make this transition a reality by providing safe, sustainable and reliable electric buses. We are very much looking forward to seeing the first OC Transpo LFSe+ buses on the streets in Ottawa.”