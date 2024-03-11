NYC Transit Authority Orders Up to 2,090 Xcelsior Electric Buses from NFI

Heavy-duty transit bus manufacturer New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., has been awarded two new contracts from the New York City Transit Authority (NYCT) including firm orders for 429 Xcelsior buses (671 equivalent units or EUs) with options to purchase up to 1,661 additional buses (2,379 EUs) over the next five years.

In total, the two contracts add 3,050 EUs to NFI’s first quarter 2024 backlog, including:

A firm order for 187 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot buses (187 EUs), with 943 additional options available (943 EUs).

A firm order for 18 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 60-ft buses (36 EUs), with 272 additional options available (544 EUs).

A firm order for 224 Xcelsior 60-ft clean diesel buses (448 EUs), with 446 additional options available (892 EUs).

NYCT is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which has an annual ridership of more than 425 million. In 2023, the MTA placed an emphasis on environmental goals, including a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% between its 2015 baseline and the year 2040. The battery electric vehicles manufactured under these contracts will support MTA’s goal of transitioning the agency’s entire bus fleet to zero-emission alternatives by 2040.

This battery electric vehicle purchase was supported through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission (Low-No) grant program.

“Since 1996, New Flyer has delivered more than 4,500 buses to NYCT in a partnership that brings together the largest transit agency in North America and North America’s leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit vehicles,” says Chris Stoddart, president, North American Bus and Coach, NFI.

“The Xcelsior CHARGE NG integrates our latest battery electric technology to deliver longer range and easier serviceability in addition to its environmental benefits,” adds Stoddart. “Our continued innovation and advancement, especially in the field of battery electric buses, enables New Flyer to play a leading and integral role in helping NYCT as they update their fleet to ensure they maintain a high level of service while also making progress toward their future electrification goals.”

As of December 31, 2023, NFI had a total backlog of 10,586 EUs and 3,832 EUs in bid award pending. The EUs from these two contracts were previously included in bid award pending and now move into NFI’s backlog. For NFI, an EU represents one production slot, with a 40-ft bus representing one production slot and a 60-ft bus representing two productions slots.