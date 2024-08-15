Nuvve, WISE EV Partner to Make Charging Access Convenient Across U.S.

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology provider Nuvve Holding Corp. and WISE EV, a supplier of sustainable energy solutions, have partnered to bring electric vehicle charging to more than 100 high-traffic locations across the United States.

“We’re making EV adoption even more attractive to those with range anxiety,” says Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve. “These charging stations have added value because they will not only serve the immediate needs of EV drivers, but also will provide essential grid services by integrating Nuvve’s V2G technology, stabilizing the electric grid during peak usage times.”

News of the partnership comes ahead of the August 15 unveiling of plans for the first Nuvve and WISE EV charging stations as part of the Minority Business Enterprise Input Committee Open House in Las Vegas. The event will showcase this forward-looking approach to EV charging and provide an opportunity to see how charging infrastructure needs are evolving.

“This collaboration is about more than just technology; it’s about bringing together two companies with a shared vision to fill the void in EV charging deserts throughout the country,” says Kevin Williams, president/CEO of WISE EV. “This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future. The partnership marks a pivotal moment for both companies as we expand the reach, accessibility and impact of their technologies, creating a network of public chargers that will make a real difference for both underserved consumers and businesses.”

The August 15 event offers a first look at the cutting-edge fast-charging stations, which will roll out to more than 100 high-traffic areas including convenience stores, hotels, shopping malls and other key locations in the coming years. Attendees will meet with industry and community leaders and see firsthand how Nuvve’s V2G technology and WISE EV’s innovative solutions are shaping the future of energy while driving economic activity in communities nationwide.