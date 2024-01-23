Nuvve Will Spearhead Project to Electrify Fresno EOC 50-Shuttle Fleet

Nuvve Holding Corp., a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, was selected and approved by the Board of the Fresno, Calif., Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) to implement its turnkey fleet electrification program for Fresno EOC’s 50-shuttle fleet.

Nuvve assisted Fresno EOC, one of the largest nonprofit community action agencies in the U.S., in securing grant funding through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program and Pacific Gas & Electric. This initiative underscores Fresno EOC’s commitment to sustainable transportation and marks a significant step toward reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Fresno EOC Transit Systems is embarking on a mission to transition its fleet to electric vehicles. This initiative is at the heart of Fresno EOC’s strategy to offer the Fresno community cleaner, more efficient and sustainable transportation options. This project aims to contribute to the city’s environmental goals by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Nuvve has taken the lead in the Fresno EOC Fleet Electrification Project, with a vision to create a sustainable and thriving community. The project is driven by a commitment to empowering the local workforce, by providing opportunities for workforce development and fostering economic growth in Fresno. Nuvve’s strategy centers around a symbiotic relationship with the Fresno community, prioritizing local hiring initiatives and partnerships with Fresno-based suppliers. Through targeted recruitment and workforce training, Nuvve aims to promote a diverse and skilled workforce, while upholding quality and safety standards.

Project partner Molle Energy, through its Révis Dynamics division, will contribute infrastructure support as Fresno EOC acquires and deploys 50 electric Class A shuttles at a rate of 10 per year over five years and installs a 2.5-megawatt on-site solar generation and battery energy storage system to charge the new electric shuttle fleet. Nuvve will provide its proprietary Nuvve GIVe software platform and V2G technology.

“Fresno as a community has historically endured poor air quality due to tailpipe emissions from the Los Angeles basin and gas-fired peaker power plants,” says Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve co-founder and CEO. “With the adoption of our cutting-edge electric vehicle software and infrastructure, this project can serve as a model approach for modern, efficient, and eco-friendly public transportation.”

Fresno EOC oversees more than 35 human services programs to help underserved populations in California’s Fresno County become more self-sufficient. It uses its bus fleet to transport community members to and from work, school and medical appointments, deliver meals, and fill other transportation needs to support its mission.

“This project is crucial, and it’s important for the community to understand our commitment to lowering carbon emissions and advocating for renewable energy,” says Thomas Dulin, director of Fresno EOC Transit Systems. “It’s also about raising awareness on energy conservation and tackling climate change. There’s no better method to showcase the financial and environmental benefits than through the implementation of an electrified fleet that exemplifies cutting-edge energy conservation.”