Nuvve, Vistra Help Schools Modernize School Bus Fleets

Nuvve and Vistra, a power generator and retail electricity provider, have taken the first step in their partnership to help school districts modernize bus fleets. The partnership between Nuvve and Vistra will help school districts access available grant funding for clean fuel vehicles, from both federal and state agencies. These grants will make the transition cost-effective while also helping districts save on long-term transportation costs. Thus far, Vistra and Nuvve have helped school districts served by Vistra to apply for more than $4.5 million in grant funding to replace older, diesel school buses.

“We know transportation is the top source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., which is why electrifying school bus fleets makes a noticeable, positive impact,” says Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. “The transition to zero-emissions electric school buses (ESB) does more than clean the air. With large batteries on-board and predictable operation times, ESBs are a perfect use-case for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, especially in those markets where energy costs have shown significant volatility.”

Nuvve’s V2G technology allows districts to manage charging of their buses to ensure they are ready for their designated route. This advanced charging solution also allows districts to put energy back on the grid, providing an additional revenue source. Nuvve also offers smart fleet-management tools, helping transportation teams monitor battery levels by intelligently scheduling bus operation times and ensuring the bus has enough energy to complete its daily routes.

“In order for this country to achieve its climate goals, it is going to take creative ideas and partnerships, and a collective effort across sectors,” states Scott Hudson, president of Vistra’s retail division. “Our customers know we offer more than just reliable power. We’re all about innovative solutions. We are proud to join Nuvve to help school districts provide safer, cleaner transportation.”