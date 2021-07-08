Nuvve Supporting School Fleet Electrification with V2G Charging Stations

Nuvve Holding Corp. says it is working with school districts in Southern California to supply its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform in concert with electric school bus deployments.

In San Diego County, Cajon Valley Union School District (CVUSD) is electrifying its bus fleet, and five Nuvve V2G DC 60 kW charging stations are being installed this summer. Four additional chargers are being commissioned this fall in conjunction with plans to expand its electrification program to diesel warehouse vehicles.

Another San Diego County district, Ramona Unified School District, is also adding eight Nuvve V2G DC 60 kW charging stations by the end of the year to help electrify its bus fleet.

“We’re helping pave the way for more schools to rapidly electrify their fleets and for more regions to leverage EVs as distributed energy resources,” says Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. “These school districts aren’t just electrifying their fleets; they’re demonstrating that their immediate needs and budget constraints can be addressed through our V2G technology and intelligent bidirectional energy management to create cleaner and healthier rides for students.”

By using Nuvve’s V2G platform, schools and other fleet customers can realize cost benefits by allowing Nuvve to use the excess energy in their EVs to perform services that help stabilize the grid. In applicable markets, Nuvve can also sell the extra energy back to the grid, and these proceeds can be shared with customers or help offset upfront costs of charging infrastructure.

In addition to intelligent features that allow the EVs to charge when rates are low for cost savings, the technology enables EVs to act as “storage on wheels,” firming up the value of renewable energy, including solar and wind, that is intermittent by nature, and helping integrate these resources into the grid in a more predictable and reliable way.

“We’re excited to be working with Nuvve because they were an early advocate for school bus electrification and worked hard to find solutions to problems that no one had addressed before,” says Tysen Brodwolf, director of transportation at Cajon Valley Union School District. “We see electric and V2G as where school transportation is going, and we want to start planning for that future now.”

To date, Nuvve has deployed over 120 V1G and V2G charging stations for electric school buses across North America.