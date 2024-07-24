Nuvve Receives $16 Million from Fresno Commission for Electrification Project

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company that provides a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform, has broken ground on a new energy project in Fresno, California, to improve air quality, reduce operational cost and supply additional electricity to the grid during peak hours.

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) awarded Nuvve $16 million to power its operations, electrify its fleet of vehicles and employ residents of the surrounding community.

“Fresno endures poor air quality due to tailpipe emissions from the Los Angeles basin and gas-fired peaker power plants,” says Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve co-founder and CEO. “With the adoption of our cutting-edge electric vehicle software and infrastructure, this electrification project can serve as a model approach for modern, efficient and eco-friendly public transportation with an economic benefit to the community.”

Nuvve will install a three-acre energy project, which includes a solar farm, solar canopies and 56 charging stations. Fresno EOC will also use the V2G technology as it transitions its gas vehicles into a 50-shuttle electric fleet. With four on-site batteries, the project will help Fresno EOC power its kitchen and transit operations, reduce emissions, lower energy costs and enhance grid services for the community.

The project will take approximately 24 months to complete from start to finish. It will also employ about 80% of the required workforce from Fresno area residents. This groundbreaking initiative underscores Fresno EOC’s commitment to sustainable transportation and marks a significant step toward reducing the city’s carbon footprint. Fresno EOC’s workforce and training program will also receive education on energy and solar projects. In the future, Fresno EOC hopes to provide hands-on training and experience to the local workforce.

“This is the first step we need to take to electrify our operations and improve our footprint in the Valley while also creating jobs,” says Emilia Reyes, CEO of Fresno EOC.

Fresno EOC, one of the largest nonprofit community action agencies in the U.S., secured grant funding through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program, which paid for a majority of the $16 million project. The project will also receive rebates from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E).

