Nuvve Deploys Its First V2G-Capable School Bus Chargers in New Mexico

Nuvve Holding Corp. has commissioned its first deployment in New Mexico in collaboration with Las Cruces Public Schools. The second-largest school district in New Mexico, Las Cruces Public Schools engaged Nuvve to deploy five vehicle-to-grid (V2G)-capable DC fast chargers and seven Nuvve Level II PowerPorts, aimed at supporting the school district’s transition to electric school buses and other electric vehicles.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Las Cruces Public Schools, a trailblazer amongst New Mexico’s school districts, on this groundbreaking project in New Mexico,” says Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve. “This collaboration exemplifies our mission to support the electrification of transportation within educational institutions, fostering a greener future for our children. By integrating our advanced charging solutions, we’re not only reducing emissions, but also creating significant energy savings for the district with future V2G revenues.”

“This project represents the first commissioned Nuvve chargers with Thomas buses in the state of New Mexico,” says Daoud Chaaya, Thomas Built Buses vice president–Sales, Aftermarket and Marketing. “The success of this deployment will pave the way for broader adoption of electric school buses across the state, showcasing the reliability and efficiency of Nuvve’s technology and the best-in-class features of our Thomas Jouley school bus.”

“Our partnership with Nuvve reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation,” adds Ignacio Ruiz, superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools. “By transitioning to electric vehicles and leveraging Nuvve’s advanced energy management solutions, we are taking important steps toward reducing environmental impacts. This collaboration aims to not only address climate change, but also to create a healthier environment for our students.”

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Nuvve’s role — Serving as the preferred energy manager and flexibility aggregator for Las Cruces Public Schools’ EV infrastructure.

Charger deployment — Installation of five DC fast chargers and seven Nuvve Level II PowerPorts, providing efficient charging solutions for the school district’s electric buses and other EVs.

Energy management — Utilizing Nuvve’s GIVe platform and its bidirectional energy management capabilities to transform the school district’s EVs into grid-integrated energy storage resources.